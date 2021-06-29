Women flushed out of workforce at their peak thanks to menopause

It is a knock to productivity in the workplace, and some governments and companies are beginning to take note

It’s not every day that a FTSE 100 boss tells you about her nightly hot flashes.



But for 45-year-old Liv Garfield, the CEO of British water utility Severn Trent, it’s a way to demystify a natural phenomenon affecting menopausal women – a growing cohort at companies around the world. With menopause driving scores of women out of the workforce each year, addressing it is essential, says Garfield...