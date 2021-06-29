Women flushed out of workforce at their peak thanks to menopause
It is a knock to productivity in the workplace, and some governments and companies are beginning to take note
29 June 2021 - 19:33
It’s not every day that a FTSE 100 boss tells you about her nightly hot flashes.
But for 45-year-old Liv Garfield, the CEO of British water utility Severn Trent, it’s a way to demystify a natural phenomenon affecting menopausal women – a growing cohort at companies around the world. With menopause driving scores of women out of the workforce each year, addressing it is essential, says Garfield...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.