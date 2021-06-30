Farmers’ app delivers a sunny forecast for Kenyan crop yields

Agri-tech apps help small-scale farmers build climate change resilience and weather the Covid-19 storm

Over the past year, Wilson Lang’at has made a steady profit from his farm in Koiyet village, managing to get the seeds and fertiliser he needs, planning ahead for droughts and floods, and borrowing money to diversify his crops — all through his phone.



His experience is not the norm, as most farmers across Kenya have struggled with the double hit of extreme weather shrinking their yields and coronavirus lockdowns and curfews choking off access to supplies and demand for their produce...