World

Farmers’ app delivers a sunny forecast for Kenyan crop yields

Agri-tech apps help small-scale farmers build climate change resilience and weather the Covid-19 storm

30 June 2021 - 19:37 By Wesley Langat

Over the past year, Wilson Lang’at has made a steady profit from his farm in Koiyet village, managing to get the seeds and fertiliser he needs, planning ahead for droughts and floods, and borrowing money to diversify his crops — all through his phone.

His experience is not the norm, as most farmers across Kenya have struggled with the double hit of extreme weather shrinking their yields and coronavirus lockdowns and curfews choking off access to supplies and demand for their produce...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Musk’s satellite internet coming soon, ‘may reach half a million users in a ... World
  2. Sea otters more lovable than ever as they do their bit to save the planet World
  3. Phuket is open for business, but Thais say paradise is lost World
  4. Farmers’ app delivers a sunny forecast for Kenyan crop yields World
  5. Eye on the world – July 1 2021 World

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. How Africa is greening up in grand way Lifestyle
  2. How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers World
  3. How Kenyans are rooting out deforestation as greed threatens their livelihoods World
  4. Hope springs eternal as Kenyan villagers nurture founts of clean water World