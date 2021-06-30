World

Musk’s satellite internet coming soon, ‘may reach half a million users in a year’

SpaceX is trying to offer broadband to as much as 5% of the world’s population where conventional networks can’t reach

30 June 2021 - 19:38 By Thomas Seal

Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except the polar regions by August.

Space Exploration Technologies has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference on Tuesday. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5bn and $10bn before cash flow is positive, he said...

