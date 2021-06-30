World

Phuket is open for business, but Thais say paradise is lost

Thailand will start welcoming tourists from Thursday, but locals don’t have much hope for their struggling economy

30 June 2021 - 19:37 By Jiraporn Kuhakan

As Thailand’s government prepares to celebrate its reopening to foreign tourists this week, many businesses on Phuket aren’t too enthusiastic about their return.

The holiday destination is a pilot programme for Thailand’s reboot of a tourism industry gutted by the pandemic, allowing fully vaccinated visitors with negative coronavirus tests to fly directly to the southern island, bypassing 14-day quarantine requirements...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Musk’s satellite internet coming soon, ‘may reach half a million users in a ... World
  2. Sea otters more lovable than ever as they do their bit to save the planet World
  3. Phuket is open for business, but Thais say paradise is lost World
  4. Farmers’ app delivers a sunny forecast for Kenyan crop yields World
  5. Eye on the world – July 1 2021 World

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. How China's vaccine diplomacy brought bosom buddy Cambodia even closer World
  2. ‘Trip to vaccination and happiness’: travel agencies pounce on jab fad World
  3. Sweat-sniffer dogs make Thai debut as coronavirus detectors World
  4. Concern over 'chemsex' grows as Covid-19 shuts Thailand's LGBT+ bars World
  5. Thailand reports record Covid-19 infections after prison clusters World