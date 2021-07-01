World

Faster, higher, sadder: Tokyo man evicted for Olympics’ sake twice in 50 years

For the 87-year-old, leaving a community where he lived for more than half a century hits harder than the last time

01 July 2021 - 20:10 By Elaine Lies

When Kohei Jinno was evicted from his family home to clear the way for the construction of the National Stadium for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he was sad but proud to contribute to Japan in a moment of national triumph.

But when he was evicted again in 2013, at the age of 80, so the government could rebuild the stadium for the 2020 Games, it felt like a bitter twist of fate made worse by what he saw as official indifference...

