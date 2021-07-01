World

Finland’s Sámi face ‘cultural genocide’ as logging threatens their livelihoods

A plan which could see the practice increase by 30% will see indigenous community ‘disappear as a people’

01 July 2021 - 20:10 By Arthur Neslen

Sámi reindeer herders have been taking their animals to graze on the lichen in Finland’s northerly forests for hundreds of years, but community leaders say their way of life is being threatened by a potential increase in logging.

Logging could rise by more than 30% if a draft revision of Finland’s main forestry certification programme is approved, the ELY environmental protection department said, and unprotected forest in Sámi areas might not be exempt...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. After early Covid success, Australia is stuck in vaccine slow lane World
  2. Faster, higher, sadder: Tokyo man evicted for Olympics’ sake twice in 50 years World
  3. Finland’s Sámi face ‘cultural genocide’ as logging threatens their livelihoods World
  4. Israel’s ‘vax, don’t lock down’ policy was working. Then along came Delta World
  5. Eye on the world – July 2 2021 World

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Arctic ice is receding 'more quickly than ever' Sci-Tech
  2. 'We have history': Saving Kenya's last sacred forests Africa
  3. One of only two people who spoke SA's ancient N|uu language has died South Africa
  4. Indigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 ... World
  5. Drawing parallels between the Khoisan and Norway's Coastal Sami Non-Fiction