Biden orders ‘deep dive’ after huge ransomware attack hits thousands
Russia-linked REvil accused of hack weeks after Biden warning to Putin
04 July 2021 - 20:07
Just weeks after US President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply-chain.
REvil, the group blamed for the May 30 ransomware attack of meatpacking giant JBS, is believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been impacted, a figure that’s expected to grow, according to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs...
