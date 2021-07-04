Biden orders ‘deep dive’ after huge ransomware attack hits thousands

Russia-linked REvil accused of hack weeks after Biden warning to Putin

Just weeks after US President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply-chain.



REvil, the group blamed for the May 30 ransomware attack of meatpacking giant JBS, is believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been impacted, a figure that’s expected to grow, according to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs...