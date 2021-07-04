World

Biden orders ‘deep dive’ after huge ransomware attack hits thousands

Russia-linked REvil accused of hack weeks after Biden warning to Putin

04 July 2021 - 20:07 By William Turton

Just weeks after US President Joe Biden implored Vladimir Putin to curb cyber crime, a notorious, Russia-linked ransomware gang has been accused of pulling off an audacious attack on the global software supply-chain.

REvil, the group blamed for the May 30 ransomware attack of meatpacking giant JBS, is believed to be behind hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provide IT services to small and medium-sized businesses. More than 1,000 businesses have already been impacted, a figure that’s expected to grow, according to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 3 2021 World
  2. Biden orders ‘deep dive’ after huge ransomware attack hits thousands World
  3. Fake itch scratched after court drops bombshell on Marilyn merch World
  4. Double trouble for Boeing after ‘extremely rare’ engine malfunction World
  5. Sweet success as ‘game-changing’ antiretroviral for babies is rolled out in ... World

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla

Related articles

  1. Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years World
  2. Huge US raid on cybercrime as hackers' bitcoin ransom is seized Sci-Tech
  3. Not so Fastly: why a slew of websites suddenly went offline World
  4. Pandemic casts a long ‘digital shadow’ as information warfare spikes Opinion & Analysis