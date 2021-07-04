Double trouble for Boeing after ‘extremely rare’ engine malfunction
Two pilots were seriously injured when both engines on their jet failed and the aircraft plunged into the sea off Hawaii
04 July 2021 - 20:07
The trouble started minutes after a Boeing 737 freighter lifted off from Honolulu, Hawaii, for a night-time cargo run to the nearby island of Maui.
As the 46-year-old jet climbed at the start of the planned 24-minute trip on Friday, one of its engines cut out. The relatively routine failure turned tense as Transair Flight 810 began to lose altitude while its flight crew attempted to return for a landing, according to a recording of air-traffic radio calls posted by LiveATC.net...
