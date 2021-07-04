Fake itch scratched after court drops bombshell on Marilyn merch

Authentic Brands can now freeze virtual stores’ assets, but it wasn’t easy and doesn’t solve the problem, say experts

Nearly six decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still a popular choice for mugs, T-shirts, jewellery and other products using her name — even illegally.



Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to the late movie star’s name and the phrase “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”, popularised by her most famous song, has won a court order freezing the assets of dozens of virtual storefronts selling counterfeit goods...