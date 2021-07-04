World

Fake itch scratched after court drops bombshell on Marilyn merch

Authentic Brands can now freeze virtual stores’ assets, but it wasn’t easy and doesn’t solve the problem, say experts

04 July 2021 - 20:07 By Susan Decker

Nearly six decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still a popular choice for mugs, T-shirts, jewellery and other products using her name — even illegally.

Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to the late movie star’s name and the phrase “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”, popularised by her most famous song, has won a court order freezing the assets of dozens of virtual storefronts selling counterfeit goods...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 3 2021 World
  2. Biden orders ‘deep dive’ after huge ransomware attack hits thousands World
  3. Fake itch scratched after court drops bombshell on Marilyn merch World
  4. Double trouble for Boeing after ‘extremely rare’ engine malfunction World
  5. Sweet success as ‘game-changing’ antiretroviral for babies is rolled out in ... World

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla

Related articles

  1. Gucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Fake perfume worth R1.2m seized in Gqeberha South Africa
  3. Alcohol, fake cigarettes and skin lightening creams smuggled into SA South Africa
  4. Four cult movie classics to binge while playing dress up Lifestyle
  5. Marilyn Monroe's famous 'Some Like it Hot' dress up for auction The Edit/Fashion & Beauty