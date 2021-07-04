Sweet success as ‘game-changing’ antiretroviral for babies is rolled out in Africa

Only about half the world’s HIV-positive children receive treatment, but that’s set to change rapidly

Aid agencies have distributed a strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV in six African countries, the first generic paediatric version of a key antiretroviral, global health agency UNITAID said on Sunday.



UNITAID and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) funded and distributed 100,000 packs of the dolutegravir formulation across Nigeria, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Benin, UNITAD’s spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said...