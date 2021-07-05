World

Why can’t the EU just throw out rotten apples like Hungary and Poland?

Many Europeans have had enough of the two nations’ blatant homophobia, but getting rid of them is complicated

05 July 2021 - 20:25 By Andreas Kluth

Tempers were flaring at a recent summit of the EU when Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, looked straight at Viktor Orban, his Hungarian counterpart, and said what everybody was thinking: If you don’t share our values, you should take Hungary out of the EU. 

Rutte’s unsubtle nudge to make a member state exit the club was also a reminder about one of the EU’s biggest design flaws. It has no mechanism to expel countries. This raises the question: When exactly should a bloc, club or organisation be able to throw members out?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 6 2021 World
  2. Pfizer far less effective against Delta, but it’s not all bad news World
  3. Zambian miners’ families look to fix broken dreams, but there’s a mountain to ... World
  4. Why can’t the EU just throw out rotten apples like Hungary and Poland? World
  5. Cyber attack targeted IT firm’s recovery tool, hitting where it hurts most World

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Related articles

  1. Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women World
  2. Hungary’s ‘shameful’ anti-LGBTQ stance could see its finances curtailed World
  3. Hungary PM Orban endorses Trump in November US election World