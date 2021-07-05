Zambian miners’ families look to fix broken dreams, but there’s a mountain to climb

The group is seeking relief from Anglo American for lead poisoning in Kabwe, but the company is playing hardball

A doctor said Anglo American was aware of the danger lead poisoning posed to employees and commissioned a study into its impact in a community close to a Zambian mine where he worked.



The claim bolsters a lawsuit in which a group of Zambian women and children allege Anglo caused widespread lead poisoning from the Broken Hill mine it had a stake in until 1974 in the northern city of Kabwe. They are demanding compensation and a clean-up of the area...