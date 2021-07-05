Zambian miners’ families look to fix broken dreams, but there’s a mountain to climb
The group is seeking relief from Anglo American for lead poisoning in Kabwe, but the company is playing hardball
05 July 2021 - 20:25
A doctor said Anglo American was aware of the danger lead poisoning posed to employees and commissioned a study into its impact in a community close to a Zambian mine where he worked.
The claim bolsters a lawsuit in which a group of Zambian women and children allege Anglo caused widespread lead poisoning from the Broken Hill mine it had a stake in until 1974 in the northern city of Kabwe. They are demanding compensation and a clean-up of the area...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.