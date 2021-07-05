World

Zambian miners’ families look to fix broken dreams, but there’s a mountain to climb

The group is seeking relief from Anglo American for lead poisoning in Kabwe, but the company is playing hardball

05 July 2021 - 20:25 By Antony Sguazzin

A doctor said Anglo American was aware of the danger lead poisoning posed to employees and commissioned a study into its impact in a community close to a Zambian mine where he worked.

The claim bolsters a lawsuit in which a group of Zambian women and children allege Anglo caused widespread lead poisoning from the Broken Hill mine it had a stake in until 1974 in the northern city of Kabwe. They are demanding compensation and a clean-up of the area...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 6 2021 World
  2. Pfizer far less effective against Delta, but it’s not all bad news World
  3. Zambian miners’ families look to fix broken dreams, but there’s a mountain to ... World
  4. Why can’t the EU just throw out rotten apples like Hungary and Poland? World
  5. Cyber attack targeted IT firm’s recovery tool, hitting where it hurts most World

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Related articles

  1. Lead poisoning plummets thanks to cleaner petrol Sci-Tech
  2. Is your job poisoning you? South Africa
  3. Huge methane cloud spotted above Mpumalanga’s coal fields News
  4. Anglo American exposed coal miners to excessive risk, inquiry finds World