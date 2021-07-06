World

Death of 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs human rights outcry

Father Stan Swamy, who fought for tribal people’s rights, was detained under an antiterrorism law and denied bail

06 July 2021 - 20:19 By Sanjeev Miglani

A top UN human rights official has deplored the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights of tribal people and was detained under an antiterrorism law and denied bail.

Father Stan Swamy was arrested last year on suspicion of ties to a banned radical leftist group that police accused of instigating violence in Maharashtra state in 2018...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is Moderna’s vaccine breakthrough really worth $100bn? World
  2. Solar industry charges ahead in quest to put ‘super’ into power panels World
  3. ‘We are subject to violence as soon as we begin to exist as an LGBTI+ person’ World
  4. Death of 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs human rights outcry World
  5. Eye on the world - July 7 2021 World

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Unused well swallows parked vehicle in India World
  2. Indian tycoon Adani loses $9bn in three days in wealth rout Business
  3. India posts lowest rise in daily Covid-19 cases since April 14 World
  4. Scores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29 World