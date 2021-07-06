Death of 84-year-old Indian priest in custody stirs human rights outcry

Father Stan Swamy, who fought for tribal people’s rights, was detained under an antiterrorism law and denied bail

A top UN human rights official has deplored the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights of tribal people and was detained under an antiterrorism law and denied bail.



Father Stan Swamy was arrested last year on suspicion of ties to a banned radical leftist group that police accused of instigating violence in Maharashtra state in 2018...