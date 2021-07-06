Solar industry charges ahead in quest to put ‘super’ into power panels
Advances are allowing producers to generate more electricity from the same farms, reducing land use
06 July 2021 - 20:19
The solar industry has spent decades slashing the cost of generating electricity direct from the sun. Now it’s focusing on making panels even more powerful.
With savings in equipment manufacturing hitting a plateau and more recently pressured by rising prices of raw materials, producers are stepping up work on advances in technology, building better components and employing increasingly sophisticated designs to generate more electricity from the same-sized solar farms. ..
