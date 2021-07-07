World

Haiti president gunned down as gangs, police fight for control of capital

There are now fears Haiti will descend further into chaos, with the Dominican Republic closing its border

07 July 2021 - 20:46 By Andre Paultre

Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his home overnight in a “barbaric act”, the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince as armed groups have battled with police and one another for control of the streets in recent months, turning many districts of the capital into no-go zones...

