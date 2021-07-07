Haiti president gunned down as gangs, police fight for control of capital
There are now fears Haiti will descend further into chaos, with the Dominican Republic closing its border
07 July 2021 - 20:46
Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his home overnight in a “barbaric act”, the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.
The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince as armed groups have battled with police and one another for control of the streets in recent months, turning many districts of the capital into no-go zones...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.