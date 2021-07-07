World

The unvaxed masses: Trump country rejects vaccines despite Delta threat

President Joe Biden has missed a July 4 target for 70% coverage after politically conservative areas balk at vaccinations

07 July 2021 - 20:46 By Josh Wingrove

Larry Krauck awoke in a strange hospital, the date written on a dry-erase board in his room: December 12 2020.

That can’t be right, he thought. He remembered being treated for Covid-19 at a different hospital in Springfield, Missouri, on November 1. Could the last six weeks really be blank? He told a nurse her board was wrong...

