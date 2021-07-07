World

WeChat? Not if you are part of the Chinese LGBTI community

The social media platform has deleted a number of students’ accounts because they ‘violated regulations’

07 July 2021 - 20:46 By Pak Yiu

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s WeChat social media platform has deleted dozens of LGBTI accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online.

South African media powerhouse Naspers is Tencent’s largest shareholder...

