The life and suspicious death of Cachou the brown bear

Conservationists saw the six-year-old bear as a symbol of hope. Villagers saw him as a menace. Then he turned up dead

Ivan Afonso checked his computer one last time before picking up the phone. It was April 2020 and, like most of Spain, Afonso was stuck at home under a strict Covid lockdown. But his mind was in the mountains.



An environmental scientist, Afonso also served as head of the environmental division in the Aran Valley, a tiny area of the Pyrenees mountain range that forms a dent along Spain’s border with France. For the past three years, his duties had included monitoring the movements of Cachou, a six-year-old, 130kg brown bear. The bear was a local celebrity, one of the few males born in the wild in the Pyrenees and living proof that conservationists’ efforts to rejuvenate the region’s struggling brown bear colony were working...