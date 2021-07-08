World

Uganda is rejewelling its canopy one tree at a time, but it’s not enough

Experts say to achieve 24% coverage by 2040 more needs to be done to stop encroachment and deforestation

08 July 2021 - 20:06 By Christopher Bendana

From tree-planting drives to tighter laws on illegal logging, countries worldwide are searching for a silver bullet to stop the loss of forests vital for nature and climate protection.

After decades of losing thousands of hectares each year, Uganda has found a way not only to slow deforestation but to reverse it, mainly by helping people grow their own trees to cut down instead of clearing ecologically valuable rainforest...

