Botswana fired up about throwing money at ‘God-given’ coal

The country’s government is wooing Chinese investors to tap into its 200 billion tons of untapped coal

11 July 2021 - 21:43 By Antony Sguazzin

At a time when funding for fossil fuel projects is drying up, Botswana is racing to develop six new coal mines and a rail link for exports, with the government prepared to put its money into the projects.

The nation, the world’s second-biggest diamond producer, has more than 200 billion tons of untapped coal reserves. To kickstart the industry, it has turned to investors from the largest global coal consumer, China...

