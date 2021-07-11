Will UKs clubs reopening cause the wrong sort of Saturday night fever?

Night-time economy supports 1.3 million workers in UK, but one in eight venues are unlikely to survive the pandemic

Britain’s world-class nightclubs are preparing to reopen for the first time in 16 months, nursing devastating wounds that many will not survive.



One in eight venues has disappeared since coronavirus struck, and that’s likely to rise, according to CGA and Alix Partners’ Market Recovery Monitor, two consultants that studied the industry. While the government is due on Monday to confirm that large events can restart on July 19, surging infections are clouding the long-term future of clubs..