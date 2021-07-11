World

Woman infected with two Covid-19 variants highlights next risk

This case, and others before it, suggest co-infection might be more common than currently known, say experts

11 July 2021 - 21:43 By Suzi Ring

A 90-year-old woman died after becoming infected with two strains of Covid-19, revealing another risk in the fight against the disease, Belgian researchers found.

In the first peer-reviewed analysis of an infection with multiple strains, scientists found the woman had contracted the Alpha variant, which first surfaced in the UK, and the Beta strain, first found in SA. The infections probably came from separate people, according to a report published on Saturday and presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases...

