Branson welcomes ‘dawn of new space age’ with a quick flight out of Earth

When you just want a break from this world – granted you’re super rich – the option is about to become a reality

Billionaire Richard Branson’s long-awaited test flight to space, taken alongside five of his Virgin Galactic Holdings employees, bolsters the company’s plan to debut tourism trips next year.



The VSS Unity space plane detached from a carrier aircraft high over New Mexico and rocketed to a speed of Mach 3 on its way to an altitude of about 86km above the Earth. The Unity then glided back through sunny skies and landed at about 9.38am local time on Sunday – about an hour after taking off...