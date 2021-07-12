World

Enough is enough, say Cubans, as they hit the streets in a rare show of force

‘Neo-liberal’ citizens, hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, want an ‘end to dictatorship in the country’

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Matthew Bristow

Anti-government demonstrations that broke out in Cuba on Sunday have been blamed by state media on “neo-liberal” opponents.

Images on social media showed crowds in Havana, the provincial town of San Antonio de los Banos and elsewhere. Large mobilisations against the regime are rare on the tightly controlled island, which strictly curbs dissent...

