Nigerian victims of Shell oil pollution are a step closer to justice

Things aren’t going well for the oil giant after it is forced to abandon a bid to stop trial being heard in a UK court

Royal Dutch Shell has abandoned its final attempt to argue that a major lawsuit brought by thousands of Nigerians over an oil spill in the West African country should be heard in Nigeria rather than the UK.



Shell’s legal team declined to return to England’s high court, arguing that the five-year-old case would be better heard in the African country, according to the parties in the case, conceding that the Nigerian subsidiary will now be joined to claims made in England against the parent company...