Could Western Oz be the site of the world’s biggest green energy hub?

A farm the size of a small country could generate up to 3.5 million tons of green energy for export and domestic use

13 July 2021 - 20:29 By Heesu Lee

The world’s largest renewables project has been proposed in Western Australia, covering an area half the size of Belgium.

The Western Green Energy Hub would include as much as 50 gigawatts of wind and solar over more than 15,000km2, according to the international group that’s planning the project. It could cost as much as $75bn (about R1-trillion), with first production from the beginning of the next decade...

