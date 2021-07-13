World

Working from home fuels cyber attacks, putting financial firms at risk

The attacks grew to 200,000 a week in April, from less than 5,000 a week in February last year

13 July 2021 - 20:29 By Huw Jones

Financial firms may need to bolster their defences in the face of rocketing cyber attacks after employees began working from home, the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday.

The FSB, which coordinates financial rules for the G20 group of nations, said remote working since economies went into lockdown to fight Covid-19 opened up new possibilities for cyber attacks. Working from home is expected to stay in some form across the financial services industry and beyond...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 14 2021 World
  2. Join the club, California: load-shedding, water outages hit Golden State World
  3. J&J shot gets FDA warning for link to terrifying immune syndrome World
  4. Could Western Oz be the site of the world’s biggest green energy hub? World
  5. Working from home fuels cyber attacks, putting financial firms at risk World

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...