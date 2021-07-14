All jabber and no jabbing: rich nations dismally fail the vaccine cooperation test
Solidarity is not just some kumbaya talk, report by London think-thank stresses
14 July 2021 - 20:14
Despite calls for solidarity, many countries have undermined the global fight against Covid-19 by acting in their own self-interest and failing to look after their most vulnerable citizens, new research shows.
Inequitable access to vaccines is the most glaring example of the lack of unity, according to the study led by Chatham House, a London-based think tank. Rich countries cornered the market, hampering global partnerships such as the Covax distribution programme, the authors wrote...
