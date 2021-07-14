Cruising for a bruising: large liners banned from Venice lagoon
In an effort to protect Venice from over-tourism, the Italian cabinet has approved legislation to ban large cruise ships
14 July 2021 - 20:13
Italy’s government has approved measures to ban large cruise ships in Venice’s historic lagoon to protect the site from over-tourism.
Access to the lagoon and its iconic St Mark’s Square has for years been a bone of contention between environmental campaigners and tourism associations and cruise operators. Tensions heightened in 2019 when a cruise ship crashed into a small tourist boat inside the lagoon, injuring five people...
