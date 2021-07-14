World

Cruising for a bruising: large liners banned from Venice lagoon

In an effort to protect Venice from over-tourism, the Italian cabinet has approved legislation to ban large cruise ships

14 July 2021 - 20:13 By Chiara Albanese and Alberto Brambilla

Italy’s government has approved measures to ban large cruise ships in Venice’s historic lagoon to protect the site from over-tourism.

Access to the lagoon and its iconic St Mark’s Square has for years been a bone of contention between environmental campaigners and tourism associations and cruise operators. Tensions heightened in 2019 when a cruise ship crashed into a small tourist boat inside the lagoon, injuring five people...

