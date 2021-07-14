World

EU sets itself a huge target with a radical climate plan

The multilateral strategy will propel the bloc far ahead of other major economies with net-zero goals

14 July 2021 - 20:13 By Ewa Krukowska

The EU is set to transform every corner of its economy – from how people heat their home to the cars they drive – as the bloc uses a massive overhaul of rules to position itself as a global leader on climate change.

Every industry would be forced to accelerate its shift away from fossil fuels to cut pollution by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, according to proposals to be unveiled on Wednesday, putting the EU on a path to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. The Fit for 55 package would expand the world’s largest carbon market to include shipping companies, eliminate new combustion-engine cars and slap a levy on imports of steel, cement and aluminium...

