World

He never gave up: man reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Guo Gangtang’s son found after ministry of public security launched a nationwide campaign to solve cold cases

14 July 2021 - 20:14 By Martin Quin Pollard

A man has finally reunited with his abducted son after a 24-year hunt across China, handing out missing-person flyers, that burned through his savings and left him with massive debts.

Guo Gangtang, 51, began searching for his then two-year-old son after he was kidnapped in 1997 from their home in a village in the eastern province of Shandong...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. All jabber and no jabbing: rich nations dismally fail the vaccine cooperation ... World
  2. He never gave up: man reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search World
  3. Cruising for a bruising: large liners banned from Venice lagoon World
  4. EU sets itself a huge target with a radical climate plan World
  5. Eye on the world – July 15 2021 World

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Related articles

  1. Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state Africa
  2. Gunmen kidnap pastor during Facebook live church ceremony World
  3. Hawks arrest Joburg ‘kidnappers’ impersonating the Hawks South Africa