He never gave up: man reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search
Guo Gangtang’s son found after ministry of public security launched a nationwide campaign to solve cold cases
14 July 2021 - 20:14
A man has finally reunited with his abducted son after a 24-year hunt across China, handing out missing-person flyers, that burned through his savings and left him with massive debts.
Guo Gangtang, 51, began searching for his then two-year-old son after he was kidnapped in 1997 from their home in a village in the eastern province of Shandong...
