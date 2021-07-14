He never gave up: man reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Guo Gangtang’s son found after ministry of public security launched a nationwide campaign to solve cold cases

A man has finally reunited with his abducted son after a 24-year hunt across China, handing out missing-person flyers, that burned through his savings and left him with massive debts.



Guo Gangtang, 51, began searching for his then two-year-old son after he was kidnapped in 1997 from their home in a village in the eastern province of Shandong...