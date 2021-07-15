Brits can’t wait to reopen, but the ‘inevitable’ makes scientists nervous

The prime minister argues worse harm would come from keeping the economy shut than enduring an ‘exit wave’

As England’s so-called “freedom day” draws near, excitement at the impending end of Covid-19 restrictions is tempered by worries of rising cases and downright fear among the vulnerable.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to move England to Step 4 – the end of legal lockdown curbs – on Monday...