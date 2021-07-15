World

Covid vaccine rollout chaos puts envy-of-the-world Australia down under

Its early successes meant it was slower than other nations to secure and roll out vaccines, putting it at economic risk

15 July 2021 - 19:15 By Jason Scott

Just a few months ago, Australia’s virtually Covid-19-free status made it the envy of the world. Then the Delta variant flipped the script.

After about half a year of relatively normal daily life, Australia’s biggest city is now in the third week of a strict lockdown that on Wednesday was extended until at least July 30. Sydney’s normally bustling central business district is all but deserted, schools are closed and households are forbidden from mixing for fear of further spread among the six million population...

