Nothing to LOL about as social media fail to crack down on racist emojis

A study of tweets sent to soccer players found more than 3,000 abusive messages, 29% of them of them emojis

A wave of online racism aimed at some of England’s black soccer players has highlighted how social media companies’ content moderation systems are failing to monitor the use of emojis.



On Sunday, England’s men’s soccer team, playing in their first major tournament final since 1966, fell to Italy on penalties. In the aftermath, a wave of racist abuse was levelled at three black England players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — and messages on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram included monkey and banana emojis...