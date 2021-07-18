As US vax rollout stalls, Covid still kills more than guns, cars and flu combined

The country, which recorded 337 deaths a day in June, has been overtaken by 20 others in terms of vaccine coverage

Even with half of the US vaccinated, Covid-19 continues to kill people faster than guns, car crashes and influenza combined, according to a review of mortality data.



The situation has improved dramatically since January, when Covid-19 deaths outpaced heart disease and cancer as the country’s top killer. Still, for the month of June, coronavirus was responsible for 337 deaths a day. For comparison, the historic average deaths from gunshots, car crashes and complications from the flu add up to 306 a day. ..