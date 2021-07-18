World

For Bezos it’s not about space tourism, it’s about infinity and beyond

Hot on the heels of his rival, Richard Branson, the Amazon billionaire heads into space on Tuesday

18 July 2021 - 19:01 By Brad Stone and Justin Bachman

Jeff Bezos’s trip past the edge of space will look very different to that of his putative rival, Richard Branson.

Earlier this month, Branson journeyed in the belly of a space plane, which was carried to high altitude by another aircraft and dropped into the air. Then it rocketed to 86km above the Earth and afterwards glided down and landed conventionally, on a runway...

