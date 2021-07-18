World

‘My dreams have been killed, but I have hope, which is very hard to kill’

Britney Spears says she will not perform live while her father’s ‘abusive’ control over her affairs continues

18 July 2021 - 19:01 By Jill Serjeant

Britney Spears says she will not perform again while her father retains control over her career and that the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years has “killed my dreams”.

Her remarks, in a lengthy Instagram post at the weekend, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs, and which she has begged to be brought to an end...

