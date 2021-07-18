UK’s battle with long Covid set to worsen when restrictions lifted

Experts say rising infections could leave hundreds of thousands of people with illness and disability ‘for decades’

For about a million people across the UK Covid-19 didn’t just go away. Instead it lingered, causing exhaustion, shortness of breath, cognitive issues and other health problems.



With England preparing to lift virtually all restrictions even as infections are surging again, scientists are concerned that the numbers impacted by what has become known as “long Covid” will climb much higher...