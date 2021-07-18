World

UK’s battle with long Covid set to worsen when restrictions lifted

Experts say rising infections could leave hundreds of thousands of people with illness and disability ‘for decades’

18 July 2021 - 19:02 By Ronan Martin

For about a million people across the UK Covid-19 didn’t just go away. Instead it lingered, causing exhaustion, shortness of breath, cognitive issues and other health problems.

With England preparing to lift virtually all restrictions even as infections are surging again, scientists are concerned that the numbers impacted by what has become known as “long Covid” will climb much higher...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – July 19 2021 World
  2. UK’s battle with long Covid set to worsen when restrictions lifted World
  3. As US vax rollout stalls, Covid still kills more than guns, cars and flu ... World
  4. For Bezos it’s not about space tourism, it’s about infinity and beyond World
  5. ‘My dreams have been killed, but I have hope, which is very hard to kill’ World

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 11,215 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in SA over the ... South Africa
  2. Brits can’t wait to reopen, but the ‘inevitable’ makes scientists nervous World
  3. The UK is reopening, the world will have to follow suit, and why not? World
  4. 'The Lambda variant says hello': SA reacts to UK's plan to end lockdown World
  5. England ends lockdown: No facemasks, no distancing World