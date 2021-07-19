Brits hit clubs to celebrate ‘freedom’, but experts dance to a different tune
At midnight on Sunday youngsters flooded dance floors in a country where 50,000 cases are being reported a day
19 July 2021 - 19:36
London clubbers on Monday flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most Covid-19 restrictions at midnight.
Britain, which has one of the world’s highest death tolls from the virus, is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed “Freedom Day”...
