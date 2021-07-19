World

Brits hit clubs to celebrate ‘freedom’, but experts dance to a different tune

At midnight on Sunday youngsters flooded dance floors in a country where 50,000 cases are being reported a day

19 July 2021 - 19:36 By Guy Faulconbridge and Natalie Thomas

London clubbers on Monday flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most Covid-19 restrictions at midnight.

Britain, which has one of the world’s highest death tolls from the virus, is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed “Freedom Day”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brits hit clubs to celebrate ‘freedom’, but experts dance to a different tune World
  2. Looks like vegan bacon has become the flavour of the day World
  3. It’s a moral obligation: White House supports raising visa cap for Afghans World
  4. One step forward, hundreds of kilometres back for Cuban refugee World
  5. Eye on the world – July 20 2021 World

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Over 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in SA over ... South Africa
  2. UK’s battle with long Covid set to worsen when restrictions lifted World
  3. Brits can’t wait to reopen, but the ‘inevitable’ makes scientists nervous World
  4. 'The Lambda variant says hello': SA reacts to UK's plan to end lockdown World