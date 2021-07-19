It’s a moral obligation: White House supports raising visa cap for Afghans

Legislation is afoot in Congress to protect those Afghans who helped US forces from the Taliban

The Biden administration is working with Congress to offer more visas to Afghan nationals who risk being targeted by the re-emergent Taliban for assisting US forces during the two-decade war there.



The legislative push comes as officials rush to evacuate thousands of Afghans to neighbouring countries before the withdrawal of US forces is completed next month. It has widespread support, but lawmakers are split on how to speed it through the typically slow-moving Capitol...