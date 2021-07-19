World

It’s a moral obligation: White House supports raising visa cap for Afghans

Legislation is afoot in Congress to protect those Afghans who helped US forces from the Taliban

19 July 2021 - 19:36 By Daniel Flatley and Roxana Tiron

The Biden administration is working with Congress to offer more visas to Afghan nationals who risk being targeted by the re-emergent Taliban for assisting US forces during the two-decade war there.

The legislative push comes as officials rush to evacuate thousands of Afghans to neighbouring countries before the withdrawal of US forces is completed next month. It has widespread support, but lawmakers are split on how to speed it through the typically slow-moving Capitol...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brits hit clubs to celebrate ‘freedom’, but experts dance to a different tune World
  2. Looks like vegan bacon has become the flavour of the day World
  3. It’s a moral obligation: White House supports raising visa cap for Afghans World
  4. One step forward, hundreds of kilometres back for Cuban refugee World
  5. Eye on the world – July 20 2021 World

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire World
  2. Afghanistan on brink of humanitarian crisis-UN refugee agency World
  3. Biden to speak on Thursday about Afghanistan amid swift US pullout World
  4. Militia commanders rush to aid Afghan forces against Taliban World
  5. 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram World
  6. US vacates main airbase in Afghanistan World