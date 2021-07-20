Oz quarantine escapee has made his bed and must lie in it
The man has been arrested after he climbed down a rope of bedsheets from a fourth-floor window
20 July 2021 - 19:10
A man in the Australian city of Perth escaped mandatory quarantine in a hotel by scaling down a rope made of tied-together bedsheets from a fourth-floor window, police said on Tuesday.
After arriving in the west coast city on an interstate flight from Brisbane, the man had his application for entry refused under the state’s tough border entry rules intended to stop the virus entering from elsewhere in the country...
