Covid probably killed up to 5 million Indians, but not according to Modi

Extensive research puts the figure between 1,3 million and 4,9 million, but the prime minister says it’s 420,000

22 July 2021 - 20:24 By Bibhudatta Pradhan and Archana Chaudhary

India’s actual death toll from Covid-19 could range between 1,3 million and a staggering five million, with even the most conservative estimate putting its tally at more than double that of the US, the highest recorded in the world so far.

The numbers, derived from research models and local authority data, range from three to 10 times the country’s official count, adding to evidence that the true cost of the country’s outbreak has been massively underreported...

