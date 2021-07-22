‘It’s not about money, it’s about faith’: Good lord, Facebook, pull the other one

The platform is turning its attention to religious groups, but what about hate speech and misinformation, some ask

Facebook has long sought your attention. In recent weeks it has started asking for your prayers, as well in a new tool now available for US Facebook groups.



The prayer feature is part of the company’s recent and concerted outreach to the religious community, which it is speaking about in detail to media for the first time. Facebook sees worshippers as a vital community to drive engagement on the world’s largest social media platform. As early as 2017 CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited churches as one example in a lengthy manifesto on connecting the world and the company created a team focused on “faith partnerships”...