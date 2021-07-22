Moz needs stability to get gas cash. Spoiler alert: that won’t be any time soon

Battered government forces are in dire need of support and experts say restoring peace could take years

The future of Mozambique’s gas ambitions hinges on its ability to end a deadly insurgency linked to Islamic State, but if peace is the answer, the country and French energy giant TotalEnergies may have a problem.



Four months after gunmen overran Palma, a town housing TotalEnergies contractors near its Afungi site in Cabo Delgado province, the insurgents still control swathes of territory and a key port, while the army is in tatters, according to security experts, military personnel, company officials and insiders...