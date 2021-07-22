World

Moz needs stability to get gas cash. Spoiler alert: that won’t be any time soon

Battered government forces are in dire need of support and experts say restoring peace could take years

22 July 2021 - 20:24 By Emma Rumney and David Lewis

The future of Mozambique’s gas ambitions hinges on its ability to end a deadly insurgency linked to Islamic State, but if peace is the answer, the country and French energy giant TotalEnergies may have a problem.

Four months after gunmen overran Palma, a town housing TotalEnergies contractors near its Afungi site in Cabo Delgado province, the insurgents still control swathes of territory and a key port, while the army is in tatters, according to security experts, military personnel, company officials and insiders...

