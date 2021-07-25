World

Boom and bust: huge, rumbling meteor explodes over Norway

Experts say it was probably a large rock that escaped from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter

25 July 2021 - 22:12 By Nora Buli

An “unusually large meteor” briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage...

