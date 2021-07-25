Extreme weather eats up world’s food, leading to rising costs, unrest, hunger

Worldwide droughts, wildfires, animal diseases and floods are taking a huge toll on agriculture that we can ill afford

Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, bringing with it the threat of further food inflation at a time costs are already hovering near the highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise.



Brazil’s worst frost in two decades brought a deadly blow to young coffee trees in the world’s biggest grower. Flooding in China’s key pork region inundated farms and raised the threat of animal disease. Scorching heat and drought crushed crops on both sides of the US-Canada border. And in Europe, torrential rains sparked the risk of fungal diseases for grains and stalled tractors in soaked fields...