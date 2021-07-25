It may roo the day: Oz wins fight to keep Barrier Reef off endangered list
Unesco votes against label for Great Barrier Reef after ‘cynical’ lobbying by Australia’s fossil fuel-friendly government
25 July 2021 - 22:12
Australia succeeded in efforts to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as endangered by a UN organisation after a diplomacy blitz.
Members of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation committee on Friday voted against proposals to add the landmark to a list of at-risk World Heritage Sites, a move that would have triggered demands for additional conservation work...
