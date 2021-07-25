Orban’s anti-LGBTQ law is not Hungary’s proudest moment
Thousands attend Budapest Pride March, defying prime minister Viktor Orban’s crackdown
25 July 2021 - 22:13
It started with a book of children’s fairy tales, and is culminating in a defining test of a nation’s democracy and even its future in the EU.
Hungary’s weaponisation of gay rights has led to a showdown rarely seen between the bloc and a member state. Brussels is threatening action over an LGBTQ law that could involve cutting funds to Budapest. Prime minister Viktor Orban proposed to put what he calls the protection of children against homosexual content to a referendum...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.