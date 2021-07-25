Orban’s anti-LGBTQ law is not Hungary’s proudest moment

Thousands attend Budapest Pride March, defying prime minister Viktor Orban’s crackdown

It started with a book of children’s fairy tales, and is culminating in a defining test of a nation’s democracy and even its future in the EU.



Hungary’s weaponisation of gay rights has led to a showdown rarely seen between the bloc and a member state. Brussels is threatening action over an LGBTQ law that could involve cutting funds to Budapest. Prime minister Viktor Orban proposed to put what he calls the protection of children against homosexual content to a referendum...