Cardinal sin: landmark Vatican fraud trial of 10 set to start
Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s charges include embezzlement, abuse of office and inducing a witness to perjury
26 July 2021 - 19:50
A landmark fraud trial of 10 people including a cardinal begins in the Vatican on Tuesday, in what officials hope will be a turning point in its financial credibility and show that no-one is above the law.
The headliner at the trial is cardinal Angelo Becciu, 73, formerly a senior official in the Vatican administration, who becomes the most senior Vatican official to be tried for financial crimes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.