World

Cardinal sin: landmark Vatican fraud trial of 10 set to start

Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s charges include embezzlement, abuse of office and inducing a witness to perjury

26 July 2021 - 19:50 By Philip Pullella

A landmark fraud trial of 10 people including a cardinal begins in the Vatican on Tuesday, in what officials hope will be a turning point in its financial credibility and show that no-one is above the law.

The headliner at the trial is cardinal Angelo Becciu, 73, formerly a senior official in the Vatican administration, who becomes the most senior Vatican official to be tried for financial crimes...

