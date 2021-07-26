In a Covid-19 world, will we ever be able to travel with young children?

A crucial step in opening economies will be to revise inconsistent rules that don’t take family units into account

As countries attempt to reopen their borders, officials have come up with an ever-changing list of labyrinthine polices to allow travel. A range of entry restrictions have been deployed, from home quarantines for vaccinated adults to spending up to three weeks in government-authorised quarantine facilities, with multiple tests along the way. The best strategy isn’t yet clear, but one thing is common: few are taking into consideration families as a unit.



Acknowledging the difficult balance between the realities of employment and family demands could become one of the most important steps to opening up economies. But until parents have more clarity on how to cross borders with young children or the hoops they have to jump through to be with them, there’s little hope of a full recovery...